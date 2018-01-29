WDBD Fox 40 to return to DirecTV/U-verse

WDBD has reached a deal with DirecTV/U-Verse and will be restored to the lineup as soon as possible. Fox 40 has been absent from the DirecTV and U-verse line up since September 22.

The issue was carriage fees, which is the amount of money DirecTV pays to WDBD to carry its signal.

We don't have a timetable for the return but Fox-40s signal will be restored to DirecTV/U-verse as soon as possible.

