Jackson State squanders 19 point lead in 2nd half, falls at UAPB

At one point Jackson State had a 52-33 lead over Arkansas Pine-Bluff in the 2nd half.

The key word in the last sentence is had. The Golden Lions rallied over the last 11:34, Martaveous McKnight's shot in the final seconds found twine. UAPB remains 1st place in the SWAC with a 60-58 victory.

Along with losing a big lead, JSU lost an opportunity to retake the conference lead. Wayne Brent's crew are 6-3 in SWAC play, tied for 2nd with Grambling.

The Lady Tigers won the first game of Monday's twinbill. They held off a UAPB charge to win 60-54. The victory has JSU 6-3 in conference play, tied for 3rd with Grambling.

Jackson State returns to the Lee E. Williams AAC on Saturday as Alcorn State comes to town. The doubleheader starts at 3:00pm.

