This Morning on WLBT: 18-Wheelers collide on Highway 49

In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>