Suspect wanted in deadly shooting on Houston Ave. arrested

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The suspect wanted for the deadly shooting on Houston Avenue has been arrested. He is being charged with murder.

The Jackson Police Department made the announcement on their Twitter page:

The U.S. Marshals were looking for Anthony Murry.

He had previously been arrested and convicted for aggravated assault. Murry allegedly shot and killed Jeremy Brown on Houston Avenue, on January 20.

