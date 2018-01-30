Suspect wanted in deadly shooting on Houston Ave. arrested

The suspect wanted for the deadly shooting on Houston Avenue has been arrested. He is being charged with murder.

The Jackson Police Department made the announcement on their Twitter page:

CAPTURED: Suspect wanted for last month’s fatal shooting on Houston Ave. Anthony Murry is charged with Murder. https://t.co/tlwDgbNrMR — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 1, 2018

The U.S. Marshals were looking for Anthony Murry.

UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Houston Ave shooting

He had previously been arrested and convicted for aggravated assault. Murry allegedly shot and killed Jeremy Brown on Houston Avenue, on January 20.

