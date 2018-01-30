U.S. Marshals looking for Jackson man wanted for murder

The US Marshals Office is looking for a Jackson man wanted for murder.

Anthony Murry is approximately 5'08, 130 lbs with a dark complexion.

Murry has previously been arrested and convicted for aggravated assault.

He allegedly shot and killed Jeremy Brown on Houston Avenue, on January 20.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.