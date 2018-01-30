Man shot multiple times in drive-by on Capitol St. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot multiple times in drive-by on Capitol St.

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting in the area of Capitol Street near Ellis Avenue.

Police say a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times as he was walking down the sidewalk. The gunman was in a gold sedan. 

