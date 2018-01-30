Dog Fighting Bill passes Senate Judiciary Committee - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Dog Fighting Bill passes Senate Judiciary Committee

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Dog Fighting Bill SB2934 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning by a 12-1 vote.

According to Senator Bob Dearing, substantial changes were made from the original bill before it passed.

Dearing outlined the changes in his Facebook post.

These changes will go into effect starting July 1, 2018.

