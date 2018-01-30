UPDATE: One dead in crash that halted traffic on I-55 past the Madison exit

All northbound lanes are blocked on I-55 just past the Madison exit after a crash that killed one.

UPDATE: Crash on I-55 northbound past MS 463 EX 108 in #MadisonCounty has ALL lanes BLOCKED. NB traffic being diverted off of the interstate at the MS 463 exit and back on the interstate via the on ramp. Map it > https://t.co/LnpoTGg0hR #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) January 30, 2018

First responders arrived just before 2:00 p.m. and saw that a 2006 white Ford Taurus had rear-ended an 18-wheeler tractor trailer which had slowed in the center lane of traffic due to traffic congestion.

First responders observed extensive damage to the Ford Taurus which had traveled partially under the tractor trailer.

The driver of the Taurus was deceased on the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The driver of the tractor trailer truck was not injured.

The identity of the deceased driver is not being released at this time pending notification of next-of-kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Division of the Madison Police Department.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at the MS 463 exit and back on to the interstate via the on ramp.

According to MDOT, the backup will last two and a half hours.

If you are traveling in this direction, it is advised that you take an alternate route.

