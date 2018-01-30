UPDATE: Man killed in crash on I-55 near Madison identified

All northbound lanes were blocked on I-55 just past the Madison exit after a crash that killed one.

Officials have identified the victim as 77-year-old Stephen Michael Bizzarri, of Jackson.

First responders arrived just before 2:00 p.m. and saw that a 2006 white Ford Taurus had rear-ended an 18-wheeler tractor trailer which had slowed in the center lane of traffic due to traffic congestion.

First responders observed extensive damage to the Ford Taurus which had traveled partially under the tractor trailer.

Bizzarri was deceased on the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The driver of the tractor trailer truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Division of the Madison Police Department.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

