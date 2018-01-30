Bridge quality report ranks Mississippi near bottom

A new report ranks Mississippi near the bottom when it comes to rating bridges.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association has the Magnolia State ranked 8th when it comes to structurally deficient bridges.

The ranking looked at the total number of bridges in bad shape by state.

Many bridges in our state have been closed because they're ranked unsafe for motorists.

This week the Cynthia Road bridge between Magnolia Road and Highway 49 in Clinton was closed. A recent inspection found the bridge was not strong enough to support traffic.

The bridge, like many built almost 100 years ago, has wooden pilings for supports that need to be upgraded.

In the meantime, motorists are being detoured.

The city plans to make emergency repairs to provide a short-term solution and reopen the bridge by late April.

Many motorists say they believe more needs to be done to improve bridges and reduce travel risks in our state.

Currently, there are 2,008 bridges in Mississippi ranked deficient according to the study.

"Tax dollars probably not being appropriated correctly," said Mike Denslow.

As for the Cynthia road bridge, the City of Clinton is working on plans to receive bids on emergency repairs to provide a short-term solution and reopen the bridge by late April.

This short-term repair is expected to extend the life of the bridge for up to five years.

As for long-term solutions to the aging bridge situation in our state, transportation experts say more state and federal funding is needed to repair these structures.

