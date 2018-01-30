Gulfport man sentenced to 4 years in prison for drug crime

Travis Madden, 41, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to serve 48 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

As part of an ongoing criminal investigation, a search warrant was executed at Travis Madden’s residence on July 17, 2017. During the search of Madden’s residence, agents discovered 70 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of cocaine base, two firearms, and ammunition. Madden confessed to authorities to the possession of the drugs and firearms. Madden pled guilty to the federal charge on October 19, 2017.

The case was investigated by the Gulfport Police Department, Narcotics Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

