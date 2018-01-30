Mississippi vaccine exemption bill not coming up for vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A chairman says Mississippi lawmakers will not vote this year on a bill to create a religious exemption to Mississippi's vaccination requirements.

Republican Rep. Andy Gipson of Braxton is chairman of the House Judiciary B Committee. He said Monday that House Speaker Philip Gunn will appoint a study committee to propose changes that could be considered in 2019.

Gipson held a meeting last week to hear from parents who say Mississippi requires too many vaccinations before children can go to daycare or attend public or private school. Some said they are homeschooling their children because of concerns about vaccines that were cultivated in cell lines obtained from fetuses aborted in the 1960s.

Gipson said only Mississippi is one of three states without a religious exemption for vaccinations.

