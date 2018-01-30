Mo Williams will be the guest speaker for the Howell and Gillom Trophy Presentation

Press Release from the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Former NBA star Maurice “Mo” Williams will be the special guest speaker on March 5 at the 2018 C Spire Howell and C Spire Gillom Trophy presentation, which annually honors the top men’s and women’s college basketball player in Mississippi.

The awards luncheon will be held at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, 1152 Lakeland Drive, on Monday, March 5 beginning at 11:30 a.m. The C Spire Gillom Trophy honors the top women’s college basketball player and the C Spire Howell Trophy goes to the top male player.

The trophies are named after Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame members Peggy Gillom-Granderson of Ole Miss and Bailey Howell of Mississippi State.

Williams is a Jackson native and Murrah High School graduate. He played at the University of Alabama. During his collegiate days, Williams was SEC Freshman of the Year and third-team All-SEC. Following his sophomore season at Alabama, he was the 47th player selected in the NBA draft by the Utah Jazz.

The well-traveled playmaker had a 14-year NBA career and saw action with Utah (twice), Milwaukee, Cleveland (twice), the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland, Minnesota and Charlotte. Williams was an All-Star during the 2009 season and played on a world championship team in 2016, both in Cleveland. He now resides in the Dallas, Texas area.

Competition for both awards will be decided in the next month. On the ladies’ side, Victoria Vivians of #2 nationally ranked Mississippi State has won the last three trophies. Last year’s men’s winner, Sebastian Saiz of Ole Miss, graduated and several players are contending for the award. A pane of media that cover collegiate sports combined with fan voting conducted by C Spire will determine the eventual winners.

Tickets for the event are available at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame or online here.

