Victoria Vivians named a finalist for the Drysdale Award

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

After helping her team to the best start in program history with the best shooting efforts of her career, senior Victoria Vivians was named an Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 Finalist, an award given to the country’s premier shooting guard.

Vivians is half of one of the nation’s top-scoring duos along with junior Teaira McCowan, averaging 19.6 points per game as the duo combines for 39.5 points per game. The Carthage, Miss., native is sinking shots at a 52.5 percent rate from the field, 39.8 percent from behind the arc and 81.8 percent at the line.

In addition to increased shooting percentages, Vivians is also grabbing a team second-most 5.8 rebounds per game, 1.6 rpg more than her average last season.

MSU’s reigning homecoming queen has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and has contributed 20-plus points in 11 contests, including two games with more than 30 points.

Against Syracuse, Vivians became the third-ever Bulldog to tally 2,000-career points, and her 2,186 total sits 235 points out of second place in program history.

She joins LSU’s Chloe Jackson as the SEC’s finalists for the award. The full list will be narrowed down to five candidates next month, and the winner will be chosen in March.

Vivians’ contributions to the Bulldogs’ first-ever 22-0 overall start and 8-0 opening to SEC play helped the team maintain its No. 2 ranking in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll.

State earned its 65th-straight week in the poll after a dominating 90-53 performance against Florida and a 20-point win at Ole Miss on Sunday.

The Bulldogs travel to Missouri on Thursday to play their fifth ranked opponent of the season, as the Tigers sit at No. 15 in the poll.

Head coach Vic Schaefer will preview Thursday’s matchup and recap the Bulldogs’ undefeated start from 7-8 p.m. tonight at The Veranda during another installment of DawgTalk. Fans can ask questions in person or tweet inquiries to @HailStateWBK.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.