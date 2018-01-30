Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was arrested after a loaded handgun was found in his briefcase at a security checkpoint at the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tells us a TSA officer who was staffing a checkpoint x-ray machine spotted the firearm in Barbour's carry-on bag. As per protocol, TSA officials contacted the airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the weapon and arrested him. The firearm was a .38 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets.

The fine begins at $3,920

Barbour was the Republican National Committee chairman in the mid-1990s and governor from 2004-2012.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.