Three Hazlehurst police officers resign

Three Hazlehurst police officers resigned Tuesday at a special call meeting. Police Chief Byron Swilley said all three officers came to him at different times.

The resignations were accepted at the special meeting. Mayor Shirley Sandifer and several aldermen were present during the meeting.

Chief Swilley says the reasons for the resignations are a personnel matter. The officers who resigned are Joel Sims Eric White and Percy Smith.

"I have replaced two positions and I have one position that is still vacant," said Swilley.

