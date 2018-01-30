Four arrested; two wanted in connection with death of man in Natchez

Four people have been arrested and two are still on the run in connection with the death of a Natchez man.

48-year-old John Thomas Martin was found shot in the chest outside of a home on Woodman Road in Natchez.

AMR ambulance service responded and the victim was transported to Merit Health Hospital-Natchez where he was later pronounced dead.

Further investigation determined that several of the people at the home withheld information from deputies regarding the identity of the offender.

53-year-old Charles Nettles Sr. and 45-year-old Victoria Granier were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and are being held at the Adams County Jail without bond pending arraignment.

Anthony Day turned himself into to the Adams County Sheriff's Office on January 30.

Day was charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the death of Martin.

Upon further investigation, Day's girlfriend, Kimberly Brooke Tolbert was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

ACSO has issued an arrest warrant on Isaac Alan Garner for murder and Cassandra Trahern for accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these individuals are encouraged to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752.

