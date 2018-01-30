Four arrested; two wanted in connection with death of man in Natchez

The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
The increased power bills are not a surprise at Alabama Power Company. They say it's not unusual for power bills to jump during a prolonged cold snap.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump has signed an executive order saying he wants to keep the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, open.More >>
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
