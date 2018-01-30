Two arrested in connection with death of man in Natchez

Anthony Day turned himself into to the Adams County Sheriff's Officer on January 30.

Day was charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the January 26 death of John Martin.

Upon further investigation, Day's girlfriend, Kimberly Brooke Tolbert was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Isaac Garner and Cassandra Trahern are still at large.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

