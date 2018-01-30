Mississippi Court of Appeal affirms robbery sentence for Jackson man

The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued a ruling Tuesday on a Hinds County robbery case.

24-year-old Malcolm Horton was sentenced in 2016 for the armed robbery of two Jackson restaurants in 2012 when he was 19-years-old.

He was convicted of robbing a Popeyes and Waffle House.

Horton wanted a new sentence or a new trial, claiming the court erred in allowing evidence of other bad acts including the carjacking of a woman in Jackson.

Police say Horton gave a written statement admitting he committed the carjacking.

The Court of Appeals is upholding his sentence of 20 years for armed robbery and 5 years for an enhanced penalty because he used a firearm.

Horton is scheduled for release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections in the year 2040.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved