DJ found guilty of groping Taylor Swift lands radio job in Greenwood

David Mueller, the radio DJ found guilty of groping Taylor Swift, has landed a new job co-hosting a morning show in Greenwood, the Daily News reports.

Mueller, who previously went by "Jackson," but will now appear on-air as "Stonewall Jackson" and co-host "Jackson and Jonbob" on 92.7 KIX, according to Rolling Stone.

Delta Radio's website no longer has any mention of the title "Stonewall", but it is still in the site URL.

"I sat down with him face-to-face in Minneapolis before I offered him the job and talked to him about it. He's either the world's best liar, or he's telling the truth. I tend to believe his version of the story and most people who have talked to him face-to-face do believe his version of the story," said Delta Radio CEO Larry Fuss in an interview with the Daily News.

Swift accused Mueller of grabbing her butt during a backstage meet-and-greet in 2013. Mueller sued Swift in 2015 for $3 million, claiming the accusations were false and cost him his Denver radio job. Swift then countersued him for assault and battery.

After Swift testified at the trial, Mueller was forced to pay $1, a symbolic amount chosen by Swift.

Mueller denies groping Swift.

"My hand came into contact with part of her body," Mueller said at the trial. "I felt what appeared to be a ribcage or rib."

Swift saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

