MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Jackson man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Donald Rutledge. He was last seen in the 300 block of Rutledge Road in Jackson driving a tan 1993 Buick LeSabre bearing Mississippi license plate HNQ 985.

Rutledge is described as a white male, five feet, five inches tall weighing 117 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black shirt, navy blue pants, black boots and a tan jacket.

Family members say he suffers from medical conditions that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Donald Rutledge contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.