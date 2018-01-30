Suspect still at large following University Blvd shooting

One man has been shot outside the Fuel Time on University Boulevard. The suspect ran away from the scene on foot.

According to a witness on the scene, the victim was coming out of the store when another man walked up to him and fired at least three shots into the victim's chest.

The victim also had a gun and fired back at the suspect. A witness said the suspect ran away on University Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

JPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Terry Rd. A male victim arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle, suffering from injuries. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 31, 2018

