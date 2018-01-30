Pearl Police warning drivers to beware of rock throwers

In the span of two weeks, the Pearl Police Department has received six reports from drivers who say their cars were damaged after someone threw rocks or chunks of asphalt onto I-20 East.

"Thankfully, no one has been injured or no motorist have had an accident," said Lt. Brian McGairty with Pearl Police Department.

Lt. McGairty reports the incidents are happening after it gets dark, between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., in the heavily wooded area between mile marker 51 and 52, but they have no suspects at the time.

"These three dates have all happened around, or two were on Saturday nights and one was on a Monday night, it was a holiday," said McGairty. "So it's believed, possibly, looking at juveniles involved with that."

In a few of these incidents, Lt. McGairty says drivers have waited two days to report their damage, which can delay the investigation as evidence needs to be collected sooner rather than later.

"Now, granted, there may not have been anything that we could have done," said Lt. McGairty. "But had we had authorities on the ground, then there might be a greater trace of evidence that we could have followed up on and may have already had them in custody."

For now, drivers should remain aware and be on the look out when driving east near the Airport Road exit and if you see something, say something.

