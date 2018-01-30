Jackson's water crisis could soon be coming to an end.

City officials say the majority of water main breaks are now fixed and the boil water alerts have been lifted. Also, full water pressure has been restored to most of city.

There are a few dozen water main breaks the city is working to repair, but progress is being made. Neighboring counties are lending a helping hand until this water crisis comes to an end.

Tuesday, Public Works crews were out early in the Capital City fixing another round broken mains.

Jackson officials say they have repaired around 98 percent of the water main breaks in the city since the outbreak in January, but work continues until they reach that 100 percent mark.

Jackson Public Schools have full water pressure again with only one school, Forest Hill, still under a boil water alert, but the water woes that forced students to miss class for days, caught the attention of Holmes County.

"When we heard about what was happening with infrastructure down in Jackson schools, we wanted to give back," said Holmes County Supervisor Larry Davis.

Over at Jim Hill High, students received 200 cases of bottled water donated by the Holmes County Supervisors.

"It's all about the children, and it's our duty to provide the children with the resources they need to get a good education because they are future," said Supervisor President James Young.

Holmes County officials say although their county is far from rich, they had to dig deep down in their pockets and give during this tough time.

"We were affected by the tornado April 30 and Hinds County came through for us," added Young. "They brought water, food and clothing to the victims of Holmes County, so we are returning the favor to Hinds County."

The city will now focus on pavement repairs. They have nearly 300 pavement cuts to fix around town due to water main breaks.

