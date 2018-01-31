Illegal alien sentenced for illegally re-entering U.S. after rape conviction

An illegal alien has been sentenced after he re-entered the United States after a rape conviction.

39-year-old Cosme Pimental Armenta, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced to 21 months in prison after he illegally came back into the United States after a conviction for an aggravated felony.

On October 24, 2017, Armenta pled guilty. He was released from prison, placed on supervised release for three years, and paid a $100 fine. Any return to the United States during this period would be a violation of his supervised release.

On August 30, 2017 a Border Patrol agent on the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop for careless driving. The car was a 2008 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license place in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

During the stop, Armenta handed the officer a Florida driver's license with the name "Danthony Martinez-Rivas". The agent asked Armenta if he had been arrested and he said no.

When the agent asked him about his citizenship, Armenta said he was a United States citizen from Puerto Rico. The agent finger-printed him and found that he was an illegal alien from Mexico.

The agent found out that Armenta had been removed from the United States on July 26, 2004 and had been previously convicted of forcible rape in California on April 5, 2002.

