Assistant District Attorneys moving offices to Jackson Police headquarters

In Jackson, those who investigate crimes and those who prosecute them are coming together like never before.

On Wednesday morning, Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith announced he will soon open an office inside Jackson Police headquarters.

Assistant District Attorneys will be stationed closer to the officers they're working with, to collaborate better and to give legal advice.

Smith says, when police officers and attorneys work alongside each other from the beginning of a case to the end, citizens benefit.

"The cases are all of our cases, both law enforcement and the Hinds County District Attorney's office, so we can expect to see some serious improvement on the cases we're working on day-to-day," he says.

Interim Jackson Police Chief Anthony Moore was also on hand for the announcement. He says the collaboration will help both agencies vet out any problems with cases before they move to the next step.

