Several Vicksburg schools to dismiss early due to water outage

Several Vicksburg schools are dismissing early Wednesday due to a water outage.

According to the Vicksburg Warren School District, three schools are dismissing early.

Beechwood Elementary dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Warren Central High School dismissing at 1:15 p.m.

River City Early College dismissing at 1:15 p.m. (RCECHS students that ride the bus will be sent to their zoned school to catch their bus home. Those that go to Vicksburg High School will remain at VHS until the regularly scheduled time)

Water service is expected to be restored later this afternoon and schools will have a regular schedule tomorrow.

