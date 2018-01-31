Wilkinson Co. inmate found dead in cell after dispute with cellmate

An inmate was found dead in the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

At 1:00 a.m., officers found Thomas Burks unresponsive in his cell.

Medical staff came in and did CPR, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive him.

The initial investigation showed that the victim had a dispute with his cellmate.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and full investigation.

