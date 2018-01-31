Country music star opening museum in Mississippi

Country music singer Marty Stuart performed at the Capitol Building Wednesday, introducing what he's calling "The Congress of Country Music.

The historic Ellis Theater in Philadelphia, Mississippi, will house Stuart's personal collection of 20,000 country music artifacts - the largest in the world.

It will also feature a concert venue and educational center.

"It's interesting to go to where Muddy Waters came from, or where BB came from, or where Howlin' Wolf came from, or Jimmy Rodgers. But to be able to go to a place like this, and tangibly touch things, and experience it. I know that it's going to mean a lot to a lot of people all around the world," said Stuart.

Stuart says he's been accumulating his collection for decades.

"Some of the highlights, maybe, are Hank Williams' handwritten lyrics to 'Cold, Cold Heart' and 'I Saw the Light'. Johnny Cash's first black performance suit. The boots Patsy Cline was wearing when she lost her life. It's just on and on, it's the deep end of the pool. And Connie Smith, a living legend over there!" said Stuart.

The opening day for the Congress of Country Music is not yet decided.

