Man charged with killing wife in Leake County

A fight between a husband and wife in Leake County turned deadly over the weekend, according to Breezy News.

Just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Leake County Deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Midway Road.

40-year-old Bill Stewart, of Carthage, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife 41-year-old Leslie Lynn Stewart.

When deputies entered the home, they found Leslie Stewart lying on the floor unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said that Bill Stewart said that his wife tried to stab him with a knife, so he shot her and placed the gun on their bed.

A gun and knife were recovered at the home.

The body was taken for an autopsy.

Bill Stewart was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.