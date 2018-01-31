19-year-old charged in 2017 murder of man shot to death while sleeping

Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged 19-year-old Kiandas Washington with the May 2017 shooting death of 32-year-old Kelvin Devon Sadler.

Sadler was shot at his home on Southmoor Drive in Natchez while he was sleeping and pronounced dead at the scene. Other people were inside at the time of the shooting, including his mother who called 911, but Sadler was the only one injured.

Washington was arrested in Concordia Parish on May 21, 2017 and a firearm was recovered from him.

Through tests, investigators were able to determine it was the gun used to kill Sadler.

Washington was currently in the Adams County Jail on a murder charge from the City of Natchez Police Department.

