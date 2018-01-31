Ole Miss softball ranked #14 in NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll

Baseball isn't the only Mississippi sport on the national diamond radar. Ole Miss softball will start the 2018 season in the top 15.

The Rebels are ranked #14 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll, #15 in the USA Softball rankings. It's the first time in program history that Ole Miss cracks the preseason polls.

Mike Smith's crew have made more milestones this month. Outfielders Kylan Becker and Elantra Cox became the first Rebels ever selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team. Becker hit .375 last season with 31 RBI. Cox led the conference in 2017 with 93 hits. She batted .429.

#14 Ole Miss opens the season February 9th at the Sand Dollar Classic. They will face Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida A&M, and Lipscomb in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.