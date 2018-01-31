Burst pipe closes three Warren County schools Wednesday

Jackson schools are not alone, suffering water woes. Warren County is now dealing with the problem.

Water woes continue to plague school districts, only this time in Warren County.

One burst pipe forced three schools to shut down early.

Beechwood Elementary, Warren Central High School and River City Early College were all without water Wednesday.

"I mean it's pretty common," said student Kevin Liu. "I think we had one last year around April or May, so I think we will be in action tomorrow."

Culkin Water District reports it had to shut off water flowing through the broken line in order to repair it and water pressure is expected to return by nightfall.

The Vicksburg Warren School District says, while the three schools were released early due to the unexpected outage, school leaders do expect schools to be back in session Thursday, as scheduled.