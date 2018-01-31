SWAC Central: Wayne Brent 1/31 press conference (Alcorn)

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State head basketball coach Wayne Brent had his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon. The 2nd place Tigers welcome Alcorn State to the AAC on Saturday.
I asked Coach about the mood of the team after losing a 19 point lead at UAPB, as well as the health of the squad.
He said Mo Rivers will be back at practice today after missing Monday's loss in Pine Bluff with an injury. Brent added Paris Collins is "walking a little bit better, laterally he's not moving like we want him to. I think over the next 5 to 6 days he'll be ready to play. He wants to play against Alcorn but we'll look at it Friday and Saturday."
See the entire presser above.
