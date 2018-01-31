Tenants forced out of Metrocenter scramble to find new locations

Businesses at Metrocenter Mall are frantically trying to find new locations after recently learning they must soon vacate.

Monday, tenants in the retail space were informed that they had to leave in roughly four weeks.

READ MORE: Metrocenter tenants given lease ultimatums

So what's in store for the tenants and the mall itself?

"We're scrambling now trying to find another place to be. We don't want to leave," said Dr. Cedric Buckley, owner of Awakened Academy Early Learning Center.

The former JSU Microbiology professor spent hundreds of thousands of dollars renovating the old Morrison Cafeteria in Metrocenter Mall.

In November of 2016, it opened as Awakened Academy Early Learning Center.

Children of City of Jackson employees attend the daycare center, but not for long.

"Monday of last week, we got letter saying all tenants and their leases would not be renewed and that the Metrocenter, I think the wording was 'moving forward with plans to terminate all tenant leases'," said Buckley.

It's devastating news for Buckley and other tenants who were told to vacate their business by February 28.

Jackson Commons LLC is leasing the spaces to the businesses.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks is shocked that the group is putting business owners out of the mall.

"I don't think any company that's committed to the City of Jackson should bully tenants, customers, people who genuinely want to offer a service to the City of Jackson, especially to an area that's already lost so many businesses," said Banks.

Jackson city leaders are hoping Retro Metro, a group which owns some mall space, will take over all the property.

According to Banks, there could be new life at the mall with Hinds Community College soon occupying space for workplace development training for Continental Tires.

We were unable to reach Tyler Oliver with Jackson Commons LLC for comment on the future use for the mall property.

