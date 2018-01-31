Crystaline Barnes, 21

Crystaline Barnes, a 21-year-old black woman, died Saturday, January 27, 2018, after a shooting on Fernwood Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Barnes had been stopped by an officer after reports had been received that morning of a vehicle forcing another driver off the road.

Holmes said after the officer stopped Barnes' car and requested additional officers to assist, Barnes drove away and did a u-turn to avoid another JPD cruiser.

At that point, investigators believe she stopped and drove in reverse toward an officer who had just gotten out of the patrol car.

Holmes said that officer shot at Barnes' car before safely jumping out of the way.

Police said Barnes rear-ended a patrol car, then drove forward again, toward the initial officer who fired the shot.

She then hit a nearby utility pole.

Holmes said Barnes was killed during the officer-involved shooting.

Per JPD procedure, both officers will be placed on administrative leave with pay while two separate investigations -- internal and criminal -- are conducted to determine whether any departmental policy or law has been violated.

The officers' names have not been released.

It remains unclear what led to Barnes' actions.

