Jackson officials move to next phase of repairs in water crisis

Jackson Public Works crews are wrapping up repairs on dozens of water main breaks across the city. But their job is far from over. City officials say they are now focusing on surface restoration or what many call pavement repairs.

The hundreds of water main breaks that became a familiar, unpleasant sight around the Capital City will soon be fixed.

“We are wrapping up the last of the lower priority leak repairs that needed to be accomplished,” said Public Works director Robert Miller.

Miller says crews will now repair super-sized holes in the street that were left behind.

Since the beginning of the year, the city has made 300 pavement cuts due to main breaks.

“We want to get that paving restoration done very, very nicely because the quality of the pavement restoration will have a significant impact on how long that entire street surface remains viable before that whole street needs to be repaired,” added Miller.

After the underground utilities are replaced, crews fill the holes with crushed stone. You probably have seen a lot of the patch work around town lately. They then go back and resurface the roadway. That's where it gets complicated.

“Now we have to go to excavate that the first four inches of the crushed stone out and fill that with something that is a more appropriate driving surface," said Miller. "Don't know how long it's going to take because we work with some rather large contractors to make the repairs. I want to make sure that some smaller, local Jackson businesses will have the chance to participate and assisting in bringing this emergency to a close.”

Miller says the price tag for Jackson's water crisis could be around $2 million.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.