Traffic at standstill on I-55N past Savannah St. after multi-car wreck

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A multi-car wreck on I-55 North has traffic backed up for over two miles.

Traffic is at a standstill near the Savannah St./Daniel Blvd exit.

Multiple cars are involved in this wreck. We have a crew headed to the scene.

MDOT estimates this will take over an hour to clear.

