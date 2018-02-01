Jackson police investigate stabbing on Topp Ave.

A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in Jackson Thursday morning.

A 53-year-old man was transported with injuries to a local hospital after he was stabbed in the 1400 block of Topp Avenue.

#JPD is currently investigating a stabbing in the 1400 block of Topp Ave. Incident resulted from an altercation between two males. 53-year-old victim was transported with injuries that appear non life-threatening at this time. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 1, 2018

Jackson police said the incident resulted after a fight that broke out between two men. The victim's injuries appear to be non life-threatening right now.

We have a news crew heading to the scene.

We are working to get more information, if you know anything please contact police.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.