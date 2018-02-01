Jackson police investigate stabbing on Topp Ave. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson police investigate stabbing on Topp Ave.

Posted by Ashley Cozzolino, Assignment Editor
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in Jackson Thursday morning.

A 53-year-old man was transported with injuries to a local hospital after he was stabbed in the 1400 block of Topp Avenue. 

Jackson police said the incident resulted after a fight that broke out between two men. The victim's injuries appear to be non life-threatening right now. 

