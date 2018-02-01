UPDATE: JPD makes arrest in Topp Ave stabbing

Jackson Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1400 block of Topp Ave. earlier Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the call shortly after 7:30 A.M. where they found a 53-year-old man suffering from stab wounds and he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Sergeant Roderick Holmes of the Jackson Police Department said a 43-year-old man was taken into custody and possible charges are pending.

#JPD is currently investigating a stabbing in the 1400 block of Topp Ave. Incident resulted from an altercation between two males. 53-year-old victim was transported with injuries that appear non life-threatening at this time. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 1, 2018

Jackson police said the incident resulted after a fight that broke out between two men.

This is an ongoing investigation.

