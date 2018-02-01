Starkville police looking for church burglary suspects

The Starkville Police Department is looking for church burglary suspects.

They need the public's help identifying these commercial burglary suspects.

This happened at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, on Evergreen Street Saturday night.

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.