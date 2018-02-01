Mississippi State/Southern Miss baseball series sold out

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

The Mississippi Farm Bureau Classic, featuring Southern Miss and Mississippi State, Feb. 16-18, has been sold out.

The series, which opens the Golden Eagles’ 2018 schedule, will be played at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field. Southern Miss now has sold out its last seven home contests, dating back to last season.

The announced sell out comes over two weeks prior to the scheduled contests. Season tickets for the 2018 Southern Miss home campaign without the Mississippi State series can still be purchased as well. A record number of baseball season tickets have been sold this season as the team comes off a 50-win campaign and hosting an NCAA Regional.

Fans can go online at SouthernMissTickets.com, call 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or visit the Pat Ferlise Center, weekdays during normal business hours for more information.

The Golden Eagles and Bulldogs open the year, Feb. 16, with a 4 p.m., contest.