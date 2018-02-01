Career criminal in Madison County sentenced to 25 years

A habitual offender has been sentenced to 25 years in Madison and Rankin Counties.

According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Trarius Donte Moore was sentenced to 25-years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for burglary of a dwelling.

Moore plead guilty, and was sentenced as a habitual offender. He will serve an entire sentence without the possibility of probation, parole, or early release.

On June 16, 2017, the Ridgeland Police Department were called to the home of a 70-year-old man who was the victim of a house burglary.

When the victim came home through his front door, he saw Moore kicking in the back door to his house.

Moore ran from the scene and police immediately came out to the home to get a description of him and advise other units to be looking for him.

Ridgeland officers, who were searching the area saw Moore on the run and gave chase. Moore tried to run, but later complied with the officer’s demand that he give up and get on the ground. Moore was arrested and transported to the Ridgeland Police Department for questioning.

During the interview with law enforcement, Moore told them that he broke into the victim’s home looking for prescribed drugs and money.

Guest stated, “The victim was a 70-year old man who had his home broken into during the morning hours by someone looking for drugs to steal or for money to buy drugs. The homeowner was victimized by Moore, who is career criminal and has as numerous prior felony convictions. Moore had been released early from prison and was on probation at the time he committed this offense.”

