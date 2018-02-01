Man shot to death in Yazoo County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man shot to death in Yazoo County

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
YAZOO COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide. 

We're told a man was shot to death on Patterson Road off of Highway 49 South. There are no suspects at this time. 

Investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly