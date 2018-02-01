UPDATE: Hinds County Sheriff clears Raymond High School after SnapChat bomb threat

After a thorough search with the bomb dog, Raymond High School building has been cleared.

Major Pete Luke of the Hinds County Sheriffs Offices says, "We've done a complete search and everything was cleared. We have turned the school back over to the school board."

The Hinds County School District made the following statement:

"On the morning of Thursday, February 1, Hinds County School district was informed of a potential safety threat to campus of Raymond Hind School made through social media. As soon as the matter was reported, we immediately followed our protocol for incidents of this nature, which includes contacting local authorities.

In order to ensure all of our students, faculty and staff remained safe, the Raymond High School campus was placed on temporary lockdown while district officials worked closely the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department to secure the campus and conduct a thorough investigation. We appreciate the professionalism and responsiveness of our law enforcement partners who are committed to helping us provide safe campuses for our students, faculty and staff.

We will continue to work with our staff, students, parents and community partners to maintain safe and welcoming learning environments at all of our campuses. We encourage students and other community members to inform district leadership or their local authorities if they are aware of any potential threat to the safety of our students or staff."

The high school went on lock-down earlier his afternoon after a threat on SnapChat warned of blowing up the building and shooting students.

FBI Jackson Public Affairs Specialist, Brett Carr said, "We are aware of the incident in Raymond, and we are in contact with local authorities."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.