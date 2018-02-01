Bridge in Jackson closing Friday due to structural issues - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Bridge in Jackson closing Friday due to structural issues

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Country Club Dr. bridge between Clinton Blvd. and Welota Dr. will close Friday.

This is due to structural issues with the bridge that were found during a recent annual inspection.

Traffic will use Interstate 220 between Clinton Blvd and Industrial Dr. as a detour route.

The bridge will remain closed until it can be demolished and replaced.

