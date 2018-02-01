MBN arrest Jackson man suspected of distributing heroin that led to drug overdoses

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, in conjunction with the Mississippi Highway Patrol as well as the Ridgeland and Richland police departments, have arrested a Jackson man suspected of distributing the heroin that has led to many drug overdoses in the capital city area.

MBN Director John Dowdy said agents arrested 59-year-old Kelvin Roy "Hot" Thompson at his Westmont Drive home Wednesday night.

Along with Thompson, agents seized 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4 grams of suspected heroin, 2 firearms, as well as an assortment of paraphernalia commonly associated with drug distribution, including dozens of syringes, and a dosage of Narcan was found in the home.

Thompson was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and has been transported to Hinds County Detention Center where he is pending an initial court appearance.

