Caught on Camera: Men steal $10k worth of medicine from Canton Pharmacy

Canton Police are on the lookout for three suspects believed to have robbed a pharmacy.

In the surveillance video taken from Mississippi Discount Drugs, you can see two of the three suspects exit from the passenger side of a white Tahoe SUV. Canton Police say these men used a crowbar to break in the pharmacy's door, then they run straight back to the drug counter.

The video shows one man decides to re-purpose a trash can in order to take more medication from shelves; a total of nearly $10,000 worth in drugs and $3,500 in merchandise by the end of the duo's sweep.

"Some of those drugs being high blood pressure medication and Xanax," said Canton Police Department investigator, Lt. Terence Ware.

"Do you think that's what they were really after?" We asked.

"To be honest with you, no," added Lt. Ware. "They just ended up with high blood pressure medicine. I don't think they can do anything with it."

Investigators say this break-in on Sunday was the first they've seen in the past few years, but ensures the police department is working with various agencies around the Metro to make sure this crime isn't part of a bigger operation.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.