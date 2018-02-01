JPD investigating shooting into an occupied vehicle - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD investigating shooting into an occupied vehicle

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police responded to a call of a shooting into an occupied vehicle Thursday afternoon at Capitol Street and Rose Street. Police have confirmed that a bullet or projectile struck the vehicle.

The driver left the location and then called the police.

We have a crew on scene and are working to get you more information.

