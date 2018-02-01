Man shot to death in Yazoo City home

A man found was found shot to death in his Yazoo City home early Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Henry Glen Renfrow. The deadly shooting happened on Patterson Road off of Highway 49 South.

Neighbors in the quiet Yazoo County neighborhood are shocked and saddened to hear about the deadly shooting.

"It is frightening out here and thinking you are peaceful and something like this happens," said neighbor Cindy Spiars.

Deputies say they got a 911 call around 9:00 Thursday morning that Renfrow had been shot to death inside this home. Investigators say the victim's girlfriend, son and two others friends were also at the home.

Cindy Spiars lives feet away from the victim and recalls the frightening moments after finding out about the deadly shooting.

"The son ran over and asked me to call 911 and that his dad had been shot in the chest and I walked over there to see if I can help," said Spiars. "I saw the guy laying on the floor with blood everywhere and I saw him take his last breath. Really scary."

The motive behind the deadly shooting is still a mystery. Investigators say there was no evidence of forced entry into the home and no personal items were taken.

They also admit some of the witnesses have been giving them conflicting stories regarding the death, but they will keep digging until they solve the case.

"We are checking the story we are given by the witnesses, and collecting evidence in the home. We have just contacted MBI and they have come to assist, said investigator Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff's Department. "The challenge about this case is finding the person who did it. Finding a motive."



This is the first homicide of the year in Yazoo County. If you have any information that can help this case, you are asked to call the Yazoo County sheriff's department.

